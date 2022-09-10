Chinese mainland reports 239 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, September 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022 shows a community testing site for COVID-19 in Wudang District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 239 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86 in Sichuan and 33 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

