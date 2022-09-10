Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 239 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:28, September 10, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 5, 2022 shows a community testing site for COVID-19 in Wudang District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 239 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86 in Sichuan and 33 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against COVID-19 variants
- U.S. sees worst life expectancy fall during COVID-19 era: WSJ
- COVID-19 pandemic erases 2 decades of U.S. progress in math, reading: NYT
- Long COVID knocks U.S. young workers out of job market: media
- U.S. children confront severe learning losses over COVID-19: WSJ
- Italy greenlights Omicron-adapted COVID-19 booster shots
- Chengdu builds 5 air-inflated labs for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
- U.S. CDC recommends updated COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron
- Global COVID-19 cases surpass 600 mln: WHO
- COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths may increase with colder weather: WHO
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.