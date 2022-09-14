Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 196 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:16, September 14, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 196 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 127 in Sichuan and 18 in Beijing, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
A total of 762 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 377 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 237,054.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.
