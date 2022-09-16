China's work to combat endemic diseases yields historic results

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's work to combat endemic diseases over the past decade has yielded historic results in such areas as prevention, control, monitoring and testing, according to a press conference on Friday.

China has delivered on its time-phased goal for endemic disease prevention and control, its key endemic disease monitoring network has achieved full coverage, and the testing and diagnostic capabilities of various types of endemic disease research laboratories have been substantially raised, according to the press conference held by the National Health Commission (NHC).

By the end of 2021, the counties and districts registering the highest rates of endemic diseases such as iodine deficiency, Kashin-Beck disease, Keshan disease and fluorosis caused by coal burning had reached the country's standard for endemic disease control or elimination, according to statistics by the NHC.

China was once one of countries most impacted by endemic diseases globally, said Xiong Huang, an official from the disease control bureau under the NHC. Over the past 10 years, China has adhered to a comprehensive and goal-oriented principle that puts endemic disease prevention first, and combines this prevention with control, providing useful experience for other developing countries.

