Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses making rare disease treatment more law-based
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has stressed putting work relevant to the prevention and treatment of rare diseases on a more solid legal footing.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks on Friday during a research tour in Beijing on the rule of law in rare disease prevention and treatment.
Wang underscored the need to strengthen capacity building for preventing and treating rare diseases, resolve the pressing difficulties and problems that are of great concern to the people, and protect people's health.
Wang attended a meeting to hear reports from relevant government departments and have exchanges with experts. He also visited the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration, as well as the Peking Union Medical College Hospital.
