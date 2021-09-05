Brazil suspends beef exports to China after confirming mad cow disease cases
SAO PAULO, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's government announced on Saturday the suspension of beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants.
The temporary suspension, starting on Saturday, was declared in compliance with bilateral health protocols.
The measure will remain in place "until the Chinese authorities complete the evaluation of the information on the cases that has already been delivered," said a statement.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), the two cases were reported in the city of Belo Horizonte in the state of Minas Gerais and in Nova Canaa do Norte in the state of Mato Grosso.
Brazil officially notified the World Organization for Animal Health after the cases were confirmed.
The last case of atypical mad cow disease in Brazil was recorded in 2019, and exports to China were also suspended temporarily at that time.
These current cases are the fourth and fifth atypical mad cow disease cases recorded in the country's 23 years of surveillance of the disease. Brazil has never recorded a classic mad cow disease case, according to MAPA.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China to enhance energy supply, improve infectious disease control system
- China to improve cancer screening: expert
- Depression prevalence rate in China reaches 2.1 pct
- Premature mortality from chronic diseases drops in China, challenges remain huge
- China shares genetic sequence of novel coronavirus from Wuhan: WHO
- China to further efforts on endemic disease prevention, treatment
- Skipping breakfast significantly increases risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease: study
- Over 2,000 die of infectious diseases in China in October
- Huge gains made against diseases
- Drinking milk or eating beef could cause rheumatoid ARTHRITIS, scientists warns
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.