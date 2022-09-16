China's industrial output up 3.6 pct in first eight months
A worker is seen at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2022.(Xinhua/Wang Song)
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.6 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.
In August alone, the country's industrial output rose 4.2 percent year on year after deducting the price factor. The figure was 0.32 percent higher than the previous month, according to the NBS.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.89 million U.S. dollars).
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- China's industrial economy sees robust growth in past decade
- China to further improve baby formula traceability system
- China to further optimize industrial chain for pharmaceutical sector
- China's industrial output up 3.5 pct in first seven months
- China's geospatial industry sees strong growth in past decade
- China's machinery industry reports revenue growth in H1
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.1 pct in Q2
- Chinese vice premier stresses development of rural industries
- China's garment industry records revenue growth in Jan.-May
- China accounts for 30 pct of global manufacturing output: official
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.