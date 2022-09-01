New school semester starts across China
First-grade pupils display their Chinese calligraphy of "Ren" (human) during the first writing ceremony of a new semester at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2022. Students across China embraced their new semester on Thursday. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
First-grade pupils wearing traditional Chinese uniforms attend the first writing ceremony of a new semester at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
A teacher places a cinnabar mark on the forehead of a first-grade pupil during the first writing ceremony of a new semester at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2022. Students across China embraced their new semester on Thursday. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
First-grade pupils wearing traditional Chinese uniforms attend the first writing ceremony of a new semester at Fuzimiao, or the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, east Chinas Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
First-grade pupils display their Chinese calligraphy of "Ren" (human) during a writing ceremony held to celebrate the opening of a new semester in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
