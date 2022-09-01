We Are China

Pre-school lectures for first grade students start in Beijing's primary school

Xinhua) 09:44, September 01, 2022

A teacher answers question from a first grade student at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A first grade student introduces herself at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students pose for photos at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students walk at the campus of Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A teacher lectures first grade students at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students receive pre-school lecture at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A first grade student waves good-bye to her parent at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A teacher lectures first grade students at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

First grade students receive pre-school lecture at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

