Pre-school lectures for first grade students start in Beijing's primary school
A teacher answers question from a first grade student at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A first grade student introduces herself at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students pose for photos at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students walk at the campus of Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A teacher lectures first grade students at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students arrive at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students receive pre-school lecture at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A first grade student waves good-bye to her parent at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A teacher lectures first grade students at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
First grade students receive pre-school lecture at Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
