Home>>
Chinese Vice Premier to attend Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2022
(Xinhua) 09:41, September 01, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will on Thursday attend the opening ceremony of the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2022 via video link and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses continuous development of Hainan free trade port
- Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
- Chinese Vice Premier calls for athletic excellence, sportsmanship at Tokyo Olympics
- Vice premier stresses development of counties assisted in rural vitalization
- Chinese Vice Premier calls for all-out preparation for Tokyo Games
- Complementarity outweighs competition in China-Germany innovation cooperation: Vice Premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.