Chinese Vice Premier to attend Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2022

Xinhua) 09:41, September 01, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will on Thursday attend the opening ceremony of the Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum 2022 via video link and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Wednesday.

