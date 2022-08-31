Texas reports 1st possible death from monkeypox in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:44, August 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Health officials in the U.S. southern state of Texas on Tuesday confirmed the death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, the first of its kind publicly reported by authorities in the United States.

If monkeypox is confirmed as the cause, it will be the first confirmed death from the virus in the United States, local media reported. However, health officials said that it was too early to say for sure what role monkeypox played in the death.

The adult patient, who was "severely immunocompromised" and had "various severe illnesses," died in a hospital in Harris County on Sunday, said a CBS News report, citing Texas health officials.

Autopsy results from the patient are expected "in the next few weeks," said the report.

"Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems," said John Hellerstedt, head of Texas' state health department, in a statement on Monday.

Over 18,100 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported across the country since the outbreak began in the spring, and 93 percent of cases occurred among men who reported recent sexual contact with men.

Texas has 1,604 infections, the fourth-most of any state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that those who are at "increased risk for severe monkeypox disease" include children under the age of eight, people who are pregnant or immunocompromised, and people who have previously had eczema.

As of Monday, monkeypox had claimed 15 lives around the world, excluding the United States, according to the CDC.

