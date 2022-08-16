Monkeypox another global health crisis fueled by U.S. governmental neglect: media

Xinhua) 08:35, August 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Monkeypox is another global health crisis fueled by U.S. governmental neglect, said an op-ed on the website of Truthout, a U.S. non-profit news organization.

Three months into the monkeypox outbreak in the United States, the federal government has finally declared monkeypox a health emergency.

"But if the government had acted with a sense of urgency right away, and distributed the vaccine immediately to those most at risk, then it's possible that monkeypox wouldn't have become such a crisis," said the report.

There is an extreme shortage of the Jynneos vaccine, and mass panic among the people most affected by monkeypox in this country, said the report.

Sometimes people wait in line for hours, only to be turned away because supplies of the vaccine have run out, according to the report.

"We already have the tools necessary to treat monkeypox and prevent the spread of the disease, but, as we have seen with the ongoing COVID pandemic, the U.S. government is far more adept at abandoning the people who are most vulnerable than offering care," said the report.

