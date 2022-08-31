British singer plans to move back to Britain due to U.S. gun violence

Xinhua) 09:43, August 31, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- British rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has told British media that he is "fed up" with U.S. gun violence and plans to move back permanently to England, the Hill reported on Sunday.

"Everything's ... ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," said Osbourne, 73, former vocalist of the English rock band Black Sabbath, in an interview with The Guardian published on Sunday.

Osbourne said he plans to sell his house in Los Angeles and move to his estate in southeast England, because "I don't want to die in America," and "I'm English. I want to be back."

His wife, Sharon, said they made the decision because "America has changed so drastically." "It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)