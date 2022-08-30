Much more calibrated reporting on China needed from Australian media, says senior scholar

August 30, 2022

CANBERRA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Australian journalists should tell stories about "what truly happens in China" instead of resorting to fear-mongering, according to one expert.

Allan Behm, director of the International and Security Affairs Program at The Australia Institute, says popular public opinion in Australia is detached from geopolitical reality, according to research published by the institute earlier this month.

Behm noted that many Australian people do not truly understand China. In this aspect, Behm suggested the Australian media conduct a much more calibrated reporting on China, adding he wants to see good journalists "tell stories about what truly happens in China."

"I read a lot of stories written by senior Australian journalists. And I often wonder where they get their evidence from because it doesn't match with the sort of evidence that's available to me," he said.

He also pointed out that the Australian media engages in a high level of fear-mongering, which has impacted on the minds and the sensibilities of ordinary Australians.

Behm added that "the best remedy for fear" is mutual understanding.

