New center to boost growth of Australian hydrogen industry

Xinhua) 16:34, July 05, 2022

CANBERRA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Australia's national science agency has established a virtual "Hydrogen Knowledge Centre" to boost the industry's growth.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) on Tuesday launched the center, saying it would foster collaboration between the hydrogen industry, research and development and governments.

According to the CSIRO, Australia's hydrogen production for export and domestic use could generate more than 50 billion Australian dollars (34.3 billion U.S. dollars) in additional GDP by 2050, support 16,000 jobs and play a major role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2021 the science agency launched a 68 million AUD (46.6 million USD) Hydrogen Industry Mission, under which it will fund more than 100 research projects.

Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said on Tuesday that Australia was well-placed to capitalize on the growing global demand for hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

"CSIRO began research into hydrogen fuel to help catalyse a new industry in Australia that would fill the economic gap being created by the transition away from fossil fuels," he said in a media release.

"The Hydrogen Knowledge Centre will be a central point of critical information for hydrogen R&D in Australia."

He said it will help avoid duplication and will foster the "Team Australia" approach needed for Australia to take a world-leading role in developing and exporting hydrogen.

Across the Hydrogen Knowledge Centre, users can access a broad range of information, from interactive modelling tools forecasting the future cost of hydrogen, based on technology deployment and energy use, through to educational resources explaining the basics of hydrogen and its use in the energy mix, said CSIRO.

The Hydrogen Industry Mission is aiming to drive the price of hydrogen production below two AUD (1.3 USD) per kilogram by 2030.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)