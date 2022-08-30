Scenery of Shahu Lake scenic spot in NW China's Ningxia
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the scenery at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the scenery at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the scenery at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the scenery at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2022 shows the scenery at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photos
Related Stories
- 16 projects inked at investment promotion meeting in China's Ningxia
- Resources catapult Ningxia to prosperity
- China's Ningxia, ROK enterprise ink deal on spandex manufacturing project
- Grapes of hope: a woman’s journey out of poverty in northwest China
- Turkish young man pursues dream in NW China's seed field
- In pics: villagers from China’s “most uninhabitable place” enjoy themselves at street market in Ningxia
- China's Ningxia reports surging foreign trade in H1
- Desert library offers oasis of knowledge in China's Ningxia
- Lush greeneries flourish in Longde county, NW China’s Ningxia
- In pics: NW China’s Ningxia turns barren land into vineyards and wineries
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.