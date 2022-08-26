Chinese premier stresses importance of agricultural science, technology
NANJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday stressed the importance of agricultural science and technology, calling for efforts to promote the innovation and application of agricultural science and technology.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, gave the instruction to a meeting on agricultural science and technology innovation held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
Science and technology are fundamental and decisive forces of agricultural modernization, Li said.
Li urged efforts to fine-tune the agricultural science and technology innovation mechanism and better stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises and talent.
Li also underscored the importance of achieving breakthroughs in core technologies, talent cultivation, and achievement transformation.
Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended the meeting, saying that local government departments should step up efforts to revitalize the seed industry and promote the market application of scientific and technological achievements.
