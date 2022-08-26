China urges U.S., Britain, Australia to reverse decisions on nuclear submarine cooperation
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States, Britain and Australia to fulfill their obligations concerning nuclear non-proliferation and revoke their decisions on nuclear submarine cooperation.
Nuclear submarine cooperation among these three countries poses severe nuclear proliferation risks, challenges the international framework for nuclear non-proliferation, escalates the arms race and undermines regional peace and stability, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.
The United States and Britain would openly violate the purposes and principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if they transfer weapons-grade nuclear materials to non-nuclear-weapon states, Tan said.
Tan called on the international community to jointly defend the NPT-based international nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Photos
Related Stories
- New wave of public anger, pollution concerns triggered as Japan pushes through plan to dump nuclear wastewater into sea
- China calls for rejection of double standards in nuclear non-proliferation
- Countries with largest nuclear arsenals should reduce warheads first: Chinese official
- China calls for rejection of double standards in nuclear non-proliferation
- Japan's nuclear regulator approves releasing radioactive wastewater into ocean despite opposition
- Iran says U.S. failed to take initiative in Doha nuclear talks
- Time, venue of new round of nuclear talks being finalized: Iranian negotiator
- IAEA holds first int'l conference on nuclear law
- China calls for restraint regarding nuclear issue on Korean Peninsula
- Chernobyl nuclear plant disconnected from power grid as Russian, Ukrainian FMs to meet in Turkey
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.