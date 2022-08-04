China calls for rejection of double standards in nuclear non-proliferation

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The international community should reject double standards in nuclear non-proliferation, and countries with the largest nuclear arsenals should take the lead in nuclear disarmament, a Chinese diplomat said Tuesday.

The nuclear-powered submarine cooperation among the United States, Britain and Australia poses severe nuclear proliferation risks, Fu Cong, head of the Chinese delegation, told the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"The so-called 'nuclear sharing' arrangements run counter to the provisions of the NPT and increase the risks of nuclear proliferation and nuclear conflicts," said Fu, also director general of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"The United States should withdraw all its nuclear weapons from Europe and refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in any other region," he said.

Any attempt to replicate the so-called "nuclear sharing" model in Asia-Pacific would undermine regional strategic stability, be firmly opposed by the countries in the region, and face severe countermeasures when necessary, he added.

On the Iran nuclear deal, Fu said all parties concerned should stay committed to bringing the deal back on track at an early date through diplomatic negotiations.

The United States should completely lift its relevant illegal sanctions on Iran and long-arm jurisdiction measures on third parties, and on that basis, Iran should return to full compliance with its nuclear commitments, he said.

Fu said there is a need to follow the dual-track approach and the principle of phased and synchronized actions in advancing the process toward the establishment of a peace mechanism and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Noting that the peaceful use of nuclear energy should not come at the expense of the natural environment and human health, Fu said Japan should seriously respond to the legitimate concerns of its neighboring countries and the international community at large regarding the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident, fully consult with the stakeholders and the relevant international agencies.

