IAEA holds first int'l conference on nuclear law

VIENNA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicked off its first international conference on nuclear law here on Monday.

Lawyers, representatives of national authorities, international organizations, nuclear industry and civil society from 127 countries are participating in the IAEA's first "International Conference on Nuclear Law: The Global Debate" to discuss emerging issues and trends in nuclear law and the applicable legal frameworks, according to an IAEA statement.

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director-General, said in his opening speech at the conference that nuclear law is "not only about behavior and abiding by very important concepts and principles of law, but also driven by technological development."

He added that nuclear energy, "a force for the greater good," can at the same time "pose challenges that must be solved."

Dong Baotong, vice chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority, said at a forum on the sidelines of the conference that China has established a nuclear law system in recent years and is currently formulating an atomic energy law to safeguard the peaceful development and use of atomic energy.

Dong added that China is willing to share with other countries its experience in the development and legislation of the civil nuclear energy sector.

The IAEA conference, which includes forums, exhibitions and other sideline meetings, will run until Friday.

