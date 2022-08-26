Chinese market remains attractive to foreign investment: spokesperson
Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2020 shows the street view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese market remains attractive to foreign investment, with the continued growth of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.
FDI in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 17.3 percent year on year to total 798.33 billion yuan in the first seven months of the year. In U.S. dollar terms, inflows increased 21.5 percent to hit 123.92 billion U.S. dollars.
Spokesperson Shu Jueting attributed China's attractiveness to four factors when speaking at a press conference.
China's advantages, including a complete industrial system, a supersized market, social stability, and positive economic fundamentals in the long run, have created a good foundation for the development of foreign-funded enterprises, Shu said.
Its ever-opening market provides more opportunities, and consistent improvements to its business environment bolster the confidence of foreign businesses, Shu said.
China implemented a new negative list for foreign investment to further broaden market access, Shu said. It also abolished, revised or enacted 520 regulations to improve the legal environment for foreign investment, and ramped up efforts to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign businesses.
Work has also been done to help address difficulties faced by foreign firms, Shu said, citing government efforts to help these firms resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos
Related Stories
- More measures likely to attract foreign investors
- China's FDI inflow up 17.4 pct in H1
- Foreign enterprises in China: a decade of opportunities and transformation
- Ireland's imports hit new high as imports from China more than double
- Chinese-invested economic zone in Cambodia registers trade increase of 38 pct in H1
- Foreign companies eye opportunities in western China's green industries
- Young Africans see China as most influential country
- Philippines' Davao City eyes more Chinese investments in agriculture, manufacturing
- Foreign companies eye opportunities in China with continued investment
- Interview: Dutch tech company Philips pledges long-term commitment to Chinese market
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.