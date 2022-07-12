Foreign companies eye opportunities in western China's green industries

LANZHOU, July 11 (Xinhua) -- During the 28th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair held in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, a new local energy automobile company signed a procurement and investment contract with a German car maker.

"This cooperation has paved our way to the EU new energy vehicle (NEV) market. I hope our NEVs will become known by more and more overseas customers and enhance the brand recognition worldwide," said Yang Jian, chairman of Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

Bernd Tischler, mayor of Bottrop City in Germany, said that Chinese car makers have advanced technologies and rich experiences in electric bus production. In his online speech, Tischler noted a booming need for new energy buses in Germany and Europe.

Green industries, including hydrogen energy development, high-end copper foil manufacturing, and NEV production, strike a pose at this year's investment and trade fair.

Rich in solar power and wind resources, China's western region has become a pioneer in the country's new energy drive by turning its natural endowments into energy for a greener future. The green industries have become a growth point in foreign cooperation in the region.

Leckat Corporation Sdn Bhd in Malaysia has done business with Dayu Irrigation Group Co., Ltd. for more than five years. During the fair, the two companies signed key cooperation projects on integrated irrigation of water and fertilizer, intelligent automation and control, and solar energy conservation.

"The company has gained many customer resources in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, showing surging foreign trade cooperation and huge potential," said Wang Chong, vice chairman of Dayu Irrigation Group Co., Ltd.

In recent years, Dayu Irrigation Group Co., Ltd. has made achievements in the research and development of digital and smart water-related affairs, Wang said.

Malaysia's agricultural planting has a massive demand for water and fertilizer integrated irrigation, intelligent automatic control, and solar energy conservation, Wang said. The company has relatively mature and advanced technologies in the industry, which can meet the needs of Malaysia to upgrade its level of agricultural modernization, according to Wang.

The new energy industry is greeting new opportunities toward China's "dual carbon" goals. Many business organizations and corporations attending the fair are blazing a green path through cooperation.

Chen Gang, deputy general manager with the northwest regional headquarters of China Energy Engineering Co., Ltd., said the price of green electricity in Gansu Province is relatively lower than in other places in China.

Given the cost-saving advantage in the province, the company plans to invest in constructing a hydrogen energy industrial park in Lanzhou New Area, building up a chain in terms of the production, storage, transportation, utilization of hydrogen energy, and manufacturing hydrogen fuel-cell and equipment research and development facilities.

The 28th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair closed on Monday in Lanzhou. The fair serves as a window for the opening up of northwest China.

