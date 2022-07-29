China's FDI inflow up 17.4 pct in H1

Xinhua) 10:06, July 29, 2022

Vehicles under production are transferred through the office area at the Tiexi Plant of BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 17.4 percent year on year in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)