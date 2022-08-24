China's vaccine regulatory system passes latest WHO assessment

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's vaccine regulatory system has passed an assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO), in recognition of the country's regulatory capability to ensure vaccine safety, quality and effectiveness.

The WHO evaluation of the national vaccine regulatory system is a world-recognized international assessment that can scientifically and comprehensively assess the level of vaccine regulation in a country.

China passed similar WHO assessments in 2011 and 2014.

The fact that China's vaccine regulatory system has passed its latest evaluation means the country has a stable vaccine regulatory system, which can ensure that vaccines produced, imported or distributed in China are of controllable quality, safe and effective, according to Gauden Galea, the WHO representative to China.

China's latest successful WHO assessment also creates favorable conditions for the export of Chinese vaccines, said Huang Guo, deputy head of the National Medical Products Administration. He said that China can make more contributions to promoting future vaccine accessibility and affordability around the world, especially in developing countries.

