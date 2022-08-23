Liujiaxia Reservoir conducts water and sediment regulating operation to clear out mud

Xinhua) 13:42, August 23, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows water gushing out from Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River, northwest China's Gansu Province. The reservoir has conducted the water and sediment regulating operation to clear out the mud due to recent heavy rains. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

