Sanya strives to ensure production, transportation, sale of farming products amid COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 08:59, August 23, 2022

Farmers of a farming cooperative package newly-picked vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Farmers of a farming cooperative load packaged vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Farmers of a farming cooperative transport vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Farmers of a farming cooperative package newly-picked vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer of a farming cooperative waters a field in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer of a farming cooperative picks vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

