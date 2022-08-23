Sanya strives to ensure production, transportation, sale of farming products amid COVID-19 fight
Farmers of a farming cooperative package newly-picked vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Farmers of a farming cooperative load packaged vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Farmers of a farming cooperative transport vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Farmers of a farming cooperative package newly-picked vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A farmer of a farming cooperative waters a field in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A farmer of a farming cooperative picks vegetables in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2022. The local government has strived to ensure the production, transportation, and sale of farming products while combating COVID-19. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young college couple volunteer to delivery supplies to local residents in COVID-hit Sanya
- Sanya strives to ensure daily life supplies for local residents, stranded tourists
- National park’s sound ecological environment in Sanya attracts a rare feathered visitor from afar
- Eye-catching photos show amazing underwater world in Sanya
- Short travelog- I spent a dreamy day at Sanya's beach resort
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.