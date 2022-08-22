Home>>
Naval aviation base stages flight training
(China Military Online) 09:25, August 22, 2022
A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University taxies on the runway for flight training on August 6, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
A fighter jet attached to a training base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for flight training on August 6, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
