Helicopters fly over alpine lakes
(China Military Online) 10:31, August 19, 2022
Transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fly over the alpine lakes during flight training in an unfamiliar plateau area in mid August, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
