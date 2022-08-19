Interview: Pelosi's Taiwan visit severely violates one-China principle, says expert

Xinhua) 09:02, August 19, 2022

QUITO, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to China's Taiwan region severely violates the one-China principle, a widely recognized basic norm governing international relations, an Ecuador-based political analyst has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Milton Reyes, the coordinator of the Center for China Studies in Ecuador's Institute of Higher National Studies, said the international community recognizes the one-China principle, and the United States itself has also clearly stated its recognition that there is one China and Taiwan is part of China.

Therefore, Pelosi's visit contradicts Washington's own words and harms Washington's ties with Beijing, Reyes said.

The analyst said China's response to Pelosi's visit is "quite reasonable," adding that "China is exercising its right to have a firm position on its sovereign interests."

Reyes said certain sectors within the U.S. establishment are trying to create "disagreements" with other major countries to ignite a decoupling in the global economy.

Those in the U.S. establishment perceive that they are losing ground, and that the most convenient thing for the American national interests is decoupling, Reyes added.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)