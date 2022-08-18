The art inside of a snuff bottle

Can we paint inside a snuff bottle through its narrow neck? In China, painting snuff bottles on the inside has a long history as a traditional craft. Check out how this artist paints celebrity portraits and incredible Chinese landscapes inside tiny little snuff bottles with small, angled paintbrushes and a lot of patience.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Sun Shulang)

