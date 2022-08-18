Home>>
The art inside of a snuff bottle
(People's Daily App) 14:58, August 18, 2022
Can we paint inside a snuff bottle through its narrow neck? In China, painting snuff bottles on the inside has a long history as a traditional craft. Check out how this artist paints celebrity portraits and incredible Chinese landscapes inside tiny little snuff bottles with small, angled paintbrushes and a lot of patience.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Sun Shulang)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.