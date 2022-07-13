Origami artist creates a new world

(People's Daily App) 13:37, July 13, 2022

Origami attracts both adults and children, and this artist is the best in class. He can not only make various 3D paper animals, but can also turn them into interesting stop-motion animations. This has completely refreshed people's understanding of origami.

