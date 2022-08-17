Home>>
China unveils supporting measures for childbirth, parenting
(Xinhua) 09:20, August 17, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday introduced a raft of policies for prenatal and postnatal support, focusing on reducing the burdens on families, in a bid to promote balanced long-term population development.
The supporting measures include better maternal care services and public-benefit childcare services, improved maternity and parental leave policies, preferential policies on housing and taxation, and the fostering of fertility-friendly workplaces, according to a guideline released by the National Health Commission in collaboration with 16 other departments.
