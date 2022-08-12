China denounces Lithuanian official's visit to Taiwan

(People's Daily App) 16:29, August 12, 2022

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday denounced a Lithuanian official's visit to China's Taiwan region, warning that China will take resolute countermeasures.

According to media reports, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute arrived in Taiwan with a delegation on Aug. 7 for a five-day visit.

"China strongly condemns the Lithuanian anti-China forces for their deliberate violation of China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs," Wang told a daily news briefing.

Wang said the one-China principle is one of the basic norms of international relations and the political foundation for China to develop bilateral relations with other countries, including Lithuania.

The communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania states clearly that the government of the Republic of Lithuania recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China and Taiwan as an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, and that the government of the Republic of Lithuania undertakes the obligation not to establish official relations or engage in official contacts with Taiwan, according to the spokesperson.

"However, the Lithuanian side repeatedly breaks its promises, which is a blatant breach of faith," said Wang, adding that China will firmly retaliate against the vicious provocation by the Lithuanian side, as it harms the one-China principle and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We urge the relevant people on the Lithuanian side not to continue serving as pawns of 'Taiwan independence' and anti-China forces, still less head further down the wrong path," Wang said.

(With input from Xinhua; Subtitles by Li Peitian)

