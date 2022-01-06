Lithuania should act to correct mistakes: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lithuania is right to recognize its mistake, but it is more important to take action to correct this mistake and get back to the right track of upholding the one-China principle, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to media reports that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday that it was a mistake for the Lithuanian government to allow the Taiwan authorities to set up a "representative office" in Lithuania.

Noting that the damage caused to China-Lithuania relations is very clear, Wang said Lithuania exculpating itself from its wrongdoing is not conducive to solving the problem, nor will it help improve bilateral ties.

"We'd also like to warn the Taiwan authorities that any attempt to seek 'Taiwan independence' is doomed to fail," Wang added.

