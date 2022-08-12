United endeavors deliver progress in modernization journey

August 12, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wukan, a shop owner in the picturesque Pengdong Village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, sells a variety of souvenirs, including postcards he painted himself.

In Chen's works are the sceneries he grew up with -- ancient buildings, watchtowers, and city walls of Pengdong, founded in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and listed as one of China's most famous traditional villages.

Chen, 37, developed the hobby of painting over 20 years ago. In 2013, he quit his job in the city and returned to Pengdong, setting his sights on the bourgeoning tourism in his home village.

"The village used to be dilapidated. But in recent years, tourism has brought back its vigor and vitality," said Chen.

BETTER RURAL LIVES

From running self-operated homestays, farmhouse diners, and the sale of local agricultural products, among others, in Pengdong, each household gains an additional income of 20,000 (about 2,970.7 U.S. dollars) to 50,000 yuan every year.

Ou Ning, Party secretary of Pengdong Village, said that the village has been pursuing development by exploring its own cultural assets. "We want to bring visible changes to the village, help boost incomes of the locals and encourage young people to stay," Ou said.

After declaring the eradication of absolute poverty in early 2021, China has rolled out several measures to consolidate the achievements in poverty eradication, including a dynamic monitoring and support mechanism to prevent the once poor population from falling back into poverty.

Last year, the central government approved a fiscal budget of 156.1 billion yuan to facilitate the synergy of consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes and promoting rural vitalization, according to China's finance ministry.

In the first half of 2022, China's per capita income in rural areas stood at 9,787 yuan, up 5.8 percent in nominal terms and 4.2 percent in real terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

GREENER DEVELOPMENT

Summer rains have made the Chilechuan grassland glossier in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, where restoration experts were busy collecting plant samples to study their growth conditions.

In the 1990s, the grassland of nearly 2,000 hectares gradually degenerated into a barren land of sand and gravel. A decade ago, a comprehensive restoration project was launched, utilizing big-data technology and the most advanced grass planting techniques.

"Now, the grassland is home to nearly 60 species of plants and many animals. The ecological system has regained the power to restore itself," said Liu Siyang, a researcher with the project.

In the past 10 years, Inner Mongolia has comprehensively strengthened environmental protection, with more than 50 percent of the region's land area classified as ecological protection red-line zones, and new mining, wind power, or photovoltaic projects have been banned in the region's primary conservation function zones and nature reserves.

"Companies should take a more ecologically friendly development path in the new era," said Wang Qingyun. Wang is the marketing director of Infinite Mining, a Beijing-based company focusing on unmanned driving technologies in mines. The company has launched pilot programs in several areas in China, including Inner Mongolia.

In the first half of 2022, China's installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power added 12.94 million kilowatts and 30.88 million kilowatts, accounting for 18.7 percent and 44.7 percent of total new capacity, respectively, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Driven by the "dual carbon" goals, China's new energy sector has become one of the few industries that features a high utilization rate without generating excess capacity, said Jiang Debin, an expert with the China Electricity Council.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

The Chinese economy has achieved positive growth in the second quarter of 2022 despite downward pressure, with a recovery trend building up on the back of swift and strong policy support.

The GDP of the world's second-largest economy expanded 2.5 percent in the first half of this year, and the country's foreign trade of goods jumped 10.4 percent year on year to 23.6 trillion yuan during the January-July period, official data showed.

At a recently-held high-profile meeting, Chinese leadership analyzed the current economic situation, urging efforts to fully satisfy the requirements for effective COVID-19 prevention, economic stability and safe development, ensure stable employment and commodity prices, and keep major economic indicators within an appropriate range.

Shanghai, an economic powerhouse, has resumed regular production and life order since June, following weeks of combatting COVID-19 flareups.

In July, Shanghai Port registered a throughput of over 4.3 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), a record high in the same period, according to Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

From January to July, the port's total throughput achieved positive growth compared to the same period last year, the company said.

The city's automobile exports have also picked up as local car manufacturing rebounds. In July, China's exports of passenger cars reached 226,000 units, up 76 percent from the same period last year, and Shanghai automakers' exports account for some 20 percent of the national total, according to an analysis report released by the China Passenger Car Association.

The city is also gearing up for the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10. Eighty-five percent of the planned enterprise exhibition area has been booked, said CIIE Bureau Deputy Director Sun Chenghai.

Over 270 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises have confirmed their participation in the event, according to Sun.

