China eyes substantial progress in modernization of military personnel

Xinhua) 08:10, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission recently issued a decision ordering greater efforts to improve work related to military talent to bring about substantial progress in the modernization of military personnel.

The decision stressed the need to upgrade the capabilities, composition, as well as development and management of military personnel, and cultivate high-quality and professional military personnel.

With all the efforts being made, strong support will be lent to the realization of the Communist Party of China's goal for military development in the new era and the building of the country's armed forces into world-class armed forces, it said.

The supply of talent for combat readiness should be improved in terms of both capacity and quality, it noted.

