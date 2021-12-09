China unveils 5-year plan to advance agricultural, rural modernization

Xinhua) 09:31, December 09, 2021

A farmer harvests wheat in Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2021. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has released a plan to advance agricultural and rural modernization during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Deng Xiaogang, vice minister of agricultural and rural affairs, told a press conference on Wednesday.

After five years of efforts, the foundation of agriculture is expected to be further consolidated, comprehensive progresses are expected to be made in rural vitalization, and significant advancement is expected to be made in modernizing agricultural and rural areas, according to the plan.

Regions with better conditions will take the lead in basically realizing agricultural and rural modernization, while consolidating and expanding the achievements in poverty alleviation will be effectively aligned with rural vitalization in regions that have shaken off poverty, stated the plan.

By 2035, China will have made decisive progress in rural vitalization, and modernization of agriculture and rural areas will be basically achieved, according to the plan.

