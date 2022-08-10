India prepares for Independence Day celebration

Xinhua) 08:32, August 10, 2022

Members of a local band perform during a rally ahead of the Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Aug. 9, 2022. Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15 in India. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Students take part in a rally ahead of the Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Aug. 9, 2022. Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15 in India. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

