India prepares for Independence Day celebration
(Xinhua) 08:32, August 10, 2022
Members of a local band perform during a rally ahead of the Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Aug. 9, 2022. Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15 in India. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Students take part in a rally ahead of the Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Aug. 9, 2022. Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 15 in India. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
