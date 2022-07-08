India to restrict export of key wheat products

Xinhua) 14:15, July 08, 2022

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government has imposed restrictions on export of key wheat products, including flour, wholemeal flour and semolina, from July 12, officials said Thursday.

The notification, published by the directorate general of foreign trade of the federal ministry of commerce and industry, has asked traders to secure permission before exporting the commodity.

"The export policy of wheat flour remains free, but exports will be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat," the notification said.

New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May reportedly in order to manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of neighboring and vulnerable countries.

The step was also taken to control the increase in prices at home after the scorching heatwave curtailed wheat output and domestic prices hit a record high.

Global wheat prices have doubled partly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as several importers face steep shortages.

