Israel confirms cease-fire with Gaza after 3 days of deadly strikes
Streaks of smoke are seen as Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, on Aug. 7, 2022. Israel confirmed on Sunday it has agreed an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, ending the deadly Israeli airstrikes and the barrage of Palestinian rockets for three days. (Ilan Assayag/JINI via Xinhua)
JERUSALEM, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Israel confirmed on Sunday it has agreed an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, ending the deadly Israeli airstrikes and the barrage of Palestinian rockets for three days.
Lior Hayat, head of Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate, said in a statement that the cease-fire would take effect at 11:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT).
"If the cease-fire is violated, Israel reserves the right to respond forcefully," Hayat added.
Israel also thanked Egypt for mediating the cease-fire.
Starting Friday, Israel unleashed a series of airstrikes targeting PIJ sites in Gaza, killing at least 43 people including 15 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.
In response, the PIJ and other militants in Gaza fired more than 950 rockets at cities in southern and central Israel, causing no fatalities.
