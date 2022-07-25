Israeli "spy network" plans to explode Iran's "sensitive" center: report

Xinhua) 08:46, July 25, 2022

TEHRAN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- An arrested Israeli "spy network" had plans to explode one of the "sensitive" centers in Iran's central Isfahan province, said Iran's Nour News, affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council.

The spy network elements entered Iran months ago under the guidance of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad through the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and identified one of the country's "sensitive" centers in Isfahan province to explode it, said the report.

"The operational elements of this network have been trained in one of the African countries for months to implement this operation, and they had simulated the operation several times," it added.

The arrested people have been under close monitoring of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry for months before entering Iran, said the report.

On Saturday, a statement from Iran's Intelligence Ministry said that Iranian security forces have arrested "all members of an Israeli spy network" who were sent to Iran to "carry out terror operations, but were arrested prior to perpetrating any act of terror or sabotage."

The Israeli Prime Minister's office, which oversees Mossad, reportedly declined to comment.

