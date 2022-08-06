China lodges solemn representations with diplomatic envoys of relevant European countries, EU over Taiwan-related statement

Xinhua) 08:48, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li was instructed Thursday to urgently summon relevant European countries and EU diplomatic envoys to China to lodge solemn representations over the negative Taiwan-related statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Nothing that the G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued the statement on Wednesday, Deng said this act of distorting facts and confounding black and white is wanton interference in China's internal affairs and blatant political provocation, and it sent a seriously wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

"The move is extremely egregious. China firmly opposes this and makes solemn representations and strong protests in this regard," Deng said.

The one-China principle is one of the basic norms governing international relations and the consensus of the international community, Deng said, adding that it is the political basis for China's exchanges with other countries, and this red line and bottom line cannot be crossed.

He pointed out that the one-China principle has strict connotations, that is, there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and countries that have established diplomatic relations with China shall not have any form of official exchanges with Taiwan.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is blatant political manipulation and a flagrant and severe violation of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Deng said, adding that China will not hesitate to respond decisively, and it is natural and justified for China to fight back against the provocation of U.S.-Taiwan collusion.

Deng said instead of dissuading and condemning the U.S. acts of inciting splitting China, escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and containing China with Taiwan, the European side falsely stated in the statement that it would "abide by the one-China policy when applicable," and this has seriously violated the one-China principle and severely undermined the political foundation of bilateral relations.

The Taiwan question bears on the national feelings of the Chinese people. Safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is one of the greatest consensuses of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, noted Deng.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity, patience, and efforts, but we will also prevent the country from splitting by all means and at any cost with the strongest determination," Deng said.

"No country, no force, and no individual should ever underestimate the firm resolve, iron will, and strong capability of the Chinese government and people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and to achieve national reunification and rejuvenation," Deng added.

