China decides to impose sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Xinhua) 08:46, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- In response to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People's Republic of China, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

In disregard of China's grave concerns and firm opposition, Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan. This constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs. It gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson added.

