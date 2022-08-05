Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "malicious provocation": Medvedev

Xinhua) August 05, 2022

MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "malicious provocation."

During an interview with RIA Novosti, Medvedev noted that the United States used ambiguous rhetoric, claiming adherence to the one-China policy, while its actions have shown other motives.

Medvedev said the visit was a deliberate provocation intended to undermine international security in Asia.

