Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "malicious provocation": Medvedev
(Xinhua) 15:56, August 05, 2022
MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "malicious provocation."
During an interview with RIA Novosti, Medvedev noted that the United States used ambiguous rhetoric, claiming adherence to the one-China policy, while its actions have shown other motives.
Medvedev said the visit was a deliberate provocation intended to undermine international security in Asia.
