Overseas Chinese condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, voice resolute support for China's reunification

Xinhua) 09:09, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in China's Taiwan on Tuesday evening for a visit, drawing strong condemnation from overseas Chinese.

They believed that Taiwan has been a part of the Chinese territory since ancient times and the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no external interference.

Realizing China's complete reunification is the common aspiration of all the Chinese at home and abroad, which is an irresistible and unstoppable trend of the times, they said, expressing full support for all the countermeasures China takes to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

INALIENABLE PART OF CHINA

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and no one or any force can change it," said Yuan Yi, executive vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Russia.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan severely violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Yuan said, adding that all the Chinese people strongly condemn and resolutely oppose it.

Wang Haijun, president of the Association of Overseas Chinese in South Korea, said that Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times and that there is only one China in the world, and both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, and brooks no external interference, Wang said.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, which is an unquestionable historical fact with legal basis and is generally recognized by the international community, the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Ghana said in a statement, adding that safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the common responsibility of the Chinese people all over the world.

Hu Lanbo, director of Cina in Italia magazine, said that China has repeatedly expressed its firm opposition to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

China's position on the Taiwan question has been consistent, Hu said, adding that it is the firm will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Yu Hua, president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Georgia, said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, which is a historical fact and has been recognized by the international community.

Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, damaged China-U.S. relations and seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Yu said.

NEVER ALLOW EXTERNAL INTERFERENCE

"We will never allow the United States to provoke China and interfere in China's internal affairs," said Han Jun, head of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in East Africa.

"Pelosi's visit has seriously hurt the feelings of all the Chinese people around the world. Any attempt to use the Taiwan question to interfere in China's internal affairs or undermine China's peaceful reunification process is playing with fire," Han said.

The China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Zambia said in a statement that Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region sent a serious wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces, which is extremely dangerous and provocative.

The visit grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and trampled on the one-China principle, the council said, adding that it will also severely undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and damage China-U.S. relations.

"Using the Taiwan question to interfere in and suppress China will never end well!" said Wang Zhimin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Thailand, noting the council strongly condemns and protests Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States.

Zhu Jianrong, professor at Toyo Gakuen University of Japan, said the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and any attempt to challenge it will be firmly countered by the Chinese people.

The "Taiwan independence" elements who seek independence by relying on the United States and creating secession will surely be spurned by history, he said.

Chen Zhixiang, president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said, "The overseas Chinese living in the UAE stand side by side with the Chinese government and people, and are determined to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests."

COMMON ASPIRATION FOR NATIONAL REUNIFICATION

"China must and will be reunified; this is an unstoppable trend of history, and also a common aspiration of all overseas Chinese," said Yu, noting that "the tricks played by the U.S. politicians and 'Taiwan independence' separatists get no support, will surely be opposed by people who love peace and uphold justice, and are doomed to fail."

Sha Quan, an overseas Chinese from Jordan, stressed that realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all the Chinese people.

"No matter where we are, we will firmly support the motherland's will and actions to safeguard national unity and territorial integrity, and firmly oppose separatist activities for 'Taiwan independence' and interference by external forces including U.S. politicians," Sha said.

"No force can stop the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, and all attempts to split the motherland will eventually be judged by history!" the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Switzerland said in a statement, saying that no force can contain China's development and that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely be realized.

The reunification of the motherland is a historical inevitability as well as the common aspiration and determination of all the Chinese people, Wang said, adding that overseas Chinese in South Korea firmly oppose Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, resolutely reject external interference in China's internal affairs, and will continue to take concrete actions to promote China's complete reunification at an early date, so as to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)