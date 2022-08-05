Police find no victims after reports of shooting at mall in U.S. Minnesota

Xinhua) 09:37, August 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Police in Bloomington of the U.S. state of Minnesota secured the Mall of America after reports of a shooting inside the shopping complex on Thursday afternoon.

The Bloomington Police Department tweeted they "can confirm that shots were fired" but "this is an isolated incident."

The suspect fled the mall "on foot" and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, according to an update. No victims have been found.

The mall will be closed for the evening once the lockdown is lifted, the police said.

One video circulating on social media appeared to show a man yelling outside a Nike store on the second level of the mall, followed by what sounded like three gunshots.

The Mall of America tweeted it "remains under lockdown following a confirmed isolated incident."

"For all guests, please stay in the closest secure area until the lockdown is lifted," it said.

A Twitter user named Suburban Housewife Anne Holt wrote that she's in lockdown with her 17-year-old daughter in the back room of a suit store at the Mall of America.

"Even though I don't feel any danger at this point, the knowledge that someone may well have been shot two floors above me is heavy," she added.

