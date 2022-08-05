U.S. grossly trampling on international law, basic norms governing international relations

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- In disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region this week, seriously violating the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

The move has also severely impacted on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sent a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence."

China has voiced firm opposition and strong condemnation, vowing to take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All consequences arising from this shall be borne by the U.S. side and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Respecting each country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity is a basic principle in international law and a basic norm governing international relations. The historical context of the Taiwan question is crystal clear, and so are the fact and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China. This historical fact and legal grounds have never changed and cannot be changed.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a commonly recognized basic norm governing international relations and a universal consensus of the international community, with an unshakable basis of international law.

The one-China principle is the prerequisite for forging China-U.S. diplomatic ties, as well as the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. The United States has made a solemn commitment to China on the Taiwan question. The China-U.S. Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations clearly stipulates that "The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan."

The U.S. Congress, as a part of the U.S. government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. government and earnestly honor its political commitments to China. Since Pelosi is a leader of the U.S. Congress, her visit to Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a major political provocation as it upgrades U.S. official exchanges with Taiwan, causing severe damage to peace across the strait, China-U.S. relations and international order.

The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-U.S. relations. However, for quite some time, what the United States did was totally different from what it said it would do on the Taiwan question.

Attempting to use Taiwan to contain China, the United States constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence."

The U.S. side has claimed that it adheres to its one-China policy, does not support "Taiwan independence," does not want conflict and confrontation with China, and hopes for peace across the Taiwan Strait. On the other hand, it uses Taiwan as a tool to contain China and places its unilaterally-concocted "Taiwan Relations Act" and Six Assurances above the three China-U.S. joint communiques. The United States intensifies its military collusion with Taiwan, and continues arms sales to Taiwan to support Taiwan's attempt of "resisting reunification by the use of force." The gross interference in China's internal affairs tramples on the international law and basic norms governing international relations.

The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is repeated moves by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and the United States to change the status quo and make trouble. The DPP refuses to recognize the 1992 Consensus, goes all out to push forward "de-sinicization", promotes "incremental independence," and becomes even more utterly brazen in the provocative attempt to seek "independence."

The U.S. collusion with Taiwan gravely infringes on China's core interests and increases tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese government has taken decisive, forceful, reasonable and necessary counter-measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. These acts of justice will definitely win broad understanding and firm support from the international community.

History has shown that when the one-China principle is fully recognized and earnestly followed, there would be tranquility and peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait. When the one-China principle is wantonly challenged or even undermined, there would be dark clouds or even violent storms across the strait. The more unequivocal the commitment to uphold the one-China principle is and the more forceful measures are taken to contain separatist forces, the more likely it is to ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and the more likely it is that peace and prosperity in the region will be guaranteed.

The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent. Their firm will of resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be defied, and the historical trend cannot be reversed.

The U.S. side must fully understand the facts and status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China. It must take credible actions to observe strictly the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques. The U.S. side should stop meddling with Taiwan affairs and interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop supporting and conniving at "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in any form. Otherwise, the United States will only reap the bitter fruits of what it has sown and be spurned by the international community.

The Chinese people's affairs should be decided by the Chinese people. The Taiwan question is a matter of China's internal affairs, which concerns China's core interests and the dignity of the Chinese people and brooks no external interference.

No one should underestimate the strong resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China must be and will surely be reunified. No matter what actions the anti-China forces in the United States take, the historical and legal facts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China will not be changed, and the historical process of China's reunification will not be stopped. Any dirty trick that goes against the historical trend, aims to make an issue out of the Taiwan question and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity is doomed to fail.

