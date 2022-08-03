Ukrainian president, NATO secretary-general discuss aid for Kiev

Xinhua) 09:01, August 03, 2022

KIEV, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg to discuss assistance for Kiev, the presidential press service reported.

At the talks, Zelensky informed Stoltenberg about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and emphasized the importance for Kiev to get non-lethal military aid from NATO agreed upon during the alliance's 2022 Madrid summit.

Besides, Zelensky said that Ukraine is seeking to receive more heavy weapons from NATO member states.

The parties also discussed the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea ports and the prospects of NATO's assistance in humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

At the NATO summit in the Spanish capital on June 29-30, the members of the alliance agreed to provide support for Ukraine in multiple areas, including secure communications, cyber defenses and resilience, fuel, and medical supplies.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)