UN weighs conditions for probe into attack on Donetsk prison: spokesman

Xinhua) 08:38, August 02, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The world body is weighing conditions for a possible investigation into the shelling of a Donetsk prison in Ukraine, said a UN spokesman on Monday.

With respect to the recent tragedy of the prison in Olenivka, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received requests from both Ukraine and Russia to conduct an investigation, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

"We are considering whether the conditions are in place that would make it possible for the UN to carry out such investigation," the spokesman told a daily press briefing.

The attack on the prison in Olenivka on Friday reportedly left dozens of prisoners of war dead. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of carrying out this fatal attack.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)