China's new third board weekly turnover exceeds 1.5 bln yuan

Xinhua) 15:59, July 30, 2022

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of more than 1.5 billion yuan (about 222.6 million U.S. dollars) in the transaction week from July 25 to 29.

As of Friday, the board had 6,719 listed firms.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

