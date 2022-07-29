Stop-motion animation: Kungfu cabbage

(People's Daily App) 15:34, July 29, 2022

It is amazing how many things this cabbage can do! A Generation Z artist in Kunming, Yunnan Province, makes this cabbage perform by using stop-motion animation. Check out how he makes the cabbage perform opera, dance and fight with Chinese martial arts.

(Compiled by Sun Shulang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)